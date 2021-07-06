Live Euro 2020 semi-final: Italy v Spain

Italy take on Spain at Wembley in the first Euro 2020 semi-final this evening and you can follow the action live right here.
Kick-off is at 8pm and the teams are in.
Emerson Palmieri replaces the injured Leonardo Spinazzola for Roberto Mancini's side.
For Spain, Alvaro Morata has been dropped in favour of Alvaro Morata.
Our 11 starters for #ITAESP!
Italy
TEAM NEWS: Italy vs SPAIN
OUT: Pau Torres, Álvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia
IN: Eric Garcia, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo
Luis Enrique has opted to go without an out-and-out striker tonight, with Morata and Gerard Moreno benched.
Is the bold call the right one?#LLL

La Liga Lowdown