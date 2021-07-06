Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 18:54

Top seed Ashleigh Barty cruises into Wimbledon semi-finals

The Australian will face Angelique Kerber in the last four.
Top seed Ashleigh Barty cruises into Wimbledon semi-finals

By Andy Sims, PA

World number one Ashleigh Barty powered her way into the Wimbledon semi-finals with a straight-sets demolition of fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

Barty, the former French Open champion, is into the last four at SW19 for the first time after a brutal 6-1 6-3 victory on Centre Court.

Tomljanovic, who was Emma Raducanu’s fourth-round opponent on Monday night when the British teenager retired due to breathing difficulties, was broken three times as Barty raced away with the first set in 24 minutes.

The 28-year-old, ranked 75 in the world, had won just 11 points in the opening set, but she at least threatened to make a fight of the second.

The Barty serve was broken twice, but each time Tomljanovic was unable to hold and the match was wrapped up with an ace – her 23rd winner – in an hour and six minutes.

Barty said: “It’s exciting. Ajla is an incredible competitor, I practice with her a lot and of course we are Fed Cup team-mates so she was always going to bring the best out of me.

“All the Aussies back home are bloody proud of her and it was good to share the court with her today.

“This is a dream come true. I know you hear that a lot but this is my dream and I’m extremely grateful to have the chance.”

Barty will face 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber on Thursday.

“It’s the ultimate test,” added Barty. “Angie has had success here before and I love that match-up. She’s an incredible competitor.”

More in this section

Brazil great Roberto Carlos a fan of in-form Luke Shaw Brazil great Roberto Carlos a fan of in-form Luke Shaw
Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon dream run ends as she withdraws from match Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon dream run ends as she withdraws from match
How the four Euro 2020 semi-finalists compare in numbers How the four Euro 2020 semi-finalists compare in numbers
Mike Catt challenges Ireland rookies to prove they belong at international level

Mike Catt challenges Ireland rookies to prove they belong at international level

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more