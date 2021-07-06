Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 10:28

PSG step up bid for Messi as Manchester United chase Ronaldo

Messi is a free agent after his contract at Camp Nou recently expired and faces an uncertain future.
PSG step up bid for Messi as Manchester United chase Ronaldo

By PA Sport Staff

Paris St Germain have stepped up their bid to lure Lionel Messi to France by offering him a contract, the Daily Mail has reported.

Messi, who has helped Argentina reach the the Copa America semi-finals, is a free agent after his contract at Camp Nou recently expired and faces an uncertain future.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be linked with a return to former club Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be linked with a return to former club Manchester United (Lluis Gene/AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo is negotiating a new contract with Juventus amid continued interest from former club Manchester United, according to Gazzetta dello Sport as reported in the Daily Mirror and ESPN claim Liverpool are leading the race to sign France striker Kylian Mbappe, who has a year left on his deal at PSG.

United are also poised to table an offer for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane. The Daily Mail, via Spanish outlet Marca, claim a £50million bid is in the offing.

Arsenal have stepped up their bid to sign midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht, says the Mirror, while the Evening Standard report the Gunners are also set to complete the signing of Benfica defender Nuno Tavares.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Emile Smith Rowe: Aston Villa are poised to make an increased bid for the 20-year-old midfielder having had a £30m offer rejected, according to the Mirror.

Ryan Christie: The Scotland and Celtic midfielder is a target for new Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, whose former club Nice have also shown interest in the 26-year-old, says the Daily Record.

More in this section

Lewis Hamilton fears he cannot compete with Max Verstappen at British GP Lewis Hamilton fears he cannot compete with Max Verstappen at British GP
How the four Euro 2020 semi-finalists compare in numbers How the four Euro 2020 semi-finalists compare in numbers
Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon dream run ends as she withdraws from match Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon dream run ends as she withdraws from match
Wimbledon: Angelique Kerber too good for Coco Gauff on Centre Court

Wimbledon: Angelique Kerber too good for Coco Gauff on Centre Court

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more