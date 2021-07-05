Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 20:38

Wimbledon: Roger Federer eases past Lorenzo Sonego to reach quarter-finals

The eight-time champion survived a testing first set to eventually swat aside the 23rd seed 7-5 6-4 6-2.
Wimbledon: Roger Federer eases past Lorenzo Sonego to reach quarter-finals

By Andy Sims, PA

Roger Federer made short work of Lorenzo Sonego to ease into the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

The eight-time champion survived a testing first set to eventually swat aside the 23rd seed 7-5 6-4 6-2.

Federer served for the first set at 5-4 only for Sonego to break the Swiss great back.

Federer had another break point when the rain came, causing a delay while the roof was closed and, on the resumption, he did not even have to hit a shot to win the game as Sonego double-faulted.

From then on it was plain sailing for the 20-time grand slam champion on Centre Court.

“I’m extremely happy,” he said. “It was tricky conditions inside and outside and Lorenzo is a tough player but I felt after the first set I was able to control things. I couldn’t be more excited to be in the quarter-finals.”

Roger Federer took control of the match
Roger Federer took control of the match. Photo: John Walton/PA

Federer, who turns 40 next month, must wait until Tuesday to find out who his next opponent is.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev was two sets to one up and 3-4, on serve, in the fourth when his match against Hubert Hurkacz was curtailed by rain.

“These guys are young, they can recover, it’s not a problem for them,” smiled Federer. “Hopefully it rains again – I’m kidding!”

More in this section

Wimbledon: Angelique Kerber too good for Coco Gauff on Centre Court Wimbledon: Angelique Kerber too good for Coco Gauff on Centre Court
Lewis Hamilton fears he cannot compete with Max Verstappen at British GP Lewis Hamilton fears he cannot compete with Max Verstappen at British GP
How the four Euro 2020 semi-finalists compare in numbers How the four Euro 2020 semi-finalists compare in numbers
Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon dream run ends as she withdraws from match

Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon dream run ends as she withdraws from match

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more