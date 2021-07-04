GAA round-up: Tipp hurlers and Galway footballers back in championship finals

Semi-final battles were on the cards in the Munster and Leinster Hurling Championships this weekend, with six football quarter-finals across Ulster and Leinster also lined up.

After Saturday’s action saw both Dublin and Kilkenny book places in the Leinster Senior Hurling Final, we have the latest on Sunday’s action below.

Hurling

Tipperary beat Clare on a scoreline of 3-23 to 2-22 in their Munster Senior Hurling Championship semi-final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Michael Breen, Jason Forde and Seamus Callanan provided the goals for Liam Sheedy's side.

Tipp were awarded a controversial penalty in the 38th minute which they scored and was a turning point in the game.

They'll face three-in-a-row chasing Limerick in the final, which will be a repeat of the 2019 decider.

Football

Galway are back in the Connacht Senior Football Championship final, after missing out on provincial glory last year to Mayo by just a single point.

The side beat Roscommon 2-11 to 0-12 at Dr Hyde Park this afternoon.

Paul Kelly and Matty Tierney provided the goals for the Tribesmen, and manager Pádraic Joyce said it was great to get the win in difficult conditions.

The loss brings Roscommon's season to an early end, while Galway will face the winner of Mayo and Leitrim in the provincial decider.

Elsewhere, All-Ireland senior football champions Dublin beat Wexford 0-15 to 0-7 at Wexford Park.

After a 0-14 to 2-11 win over Wicklow last weekend, Wexford came crashing back down to earth as they faced the Dubs in the Leinster quarter-final.

Speaking after the game, Dubs manager Dessie Farrell confirmed that goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton has "stepped away" from the panel but said he has not retired.

All over here at Chadwicks Wexford Park and Dublin are into the Leinster Semi-Final 👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/CVLJf5E75H — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) July 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Westmeath beat Laois on a scoreline of 3-20 to 1-10 in their Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final this afternoon, booking their place in the next round.

Meath meanwhile enjoyed an impressive 4-22 to 0-12 win over Longford at Navan to book their place in the last four of the same championship.

In Sunday's third Leinster Football quarter-final, Kildare beat Offaly 1-15 to 0-13 at Portlaoise.

Meanwhile, Armagh hammered Antrim 4-15 to 0-14 at the Athletic Grounds in today's Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final.