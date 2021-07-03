League of Ireland: Sligo Rovers top table after win over Longford

Sligo Rovers top the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table after a win over Longford this evening.

The side share the spot in joint position with Shamrock Rovers.

Basement side Longford failed to find an equaliser on Saturday evening, with the visitors leading 1-0 at Bishopsgate thanks to a Jordan Gibson penalty.

LEAGUE TABLE | PREMIER DIVISION@sligorovers & @ShamrockRovers lead the way after their wins over the weekend - what a season this is turning out to be! 🤩



Women’s National League

In today's SSE Airtricity Women's National League action, Shelbourne beat champions Peamount 4-3 to go three points clear at the top of the table this afternoon.

Saoirse Noonan got things started with an early header to give the Reds control, and doubled the lead soon after with a strike from distance. Peamount pulled one back through a converted Eleanor Ryan-Doyle penalty, before Emily Whelan put Shels back in the groove with a goal.

Áine O'Gorman and Ryan-Doyle both scored to level matters as the tension was cranked up, but Noelle Murray had the final say with a cool finish in added time.

Elsewhere, Cork beat Bohemians 1-0 at Turners Cross, with the winning goal coming from captain Becky Cassin to provide the side with their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, DLR Waves beat Galway 2-0 away from home, with a goal in each half helping the side collect the three points.

This evening, Wexford Youths beat Treaty United 2-1 at Ferrycarrig Park, with Aoibheann Clancy having the vital touch to secure back-to-back victories for Wexford boss Stephen Quinn.