Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 20:45

World number one Ashleigh Barty into second week at Wimbledon

She beat Katerina Siniakova 6-3 7-5 to reach the fourth round
World number one Ashleigh Barty into second week at Wimbledon

By Andy Sims, PA

World number one Ashleigh Barty equalled her best Wimbledon run by beating Katerina Siniakova to reach the fourth round.

In a women’s draw in which only three of the top 13 seeds remain, the top seed progressed 6-3 7-5 against the Czech world number 64 on Centre Court.

Barty eased through the first set and served for the match at 5-4, only for Siniakova to break back.

But the Australian clearly fancied an early night and broke back with a superbly-executed lob on break point before this time finishing the job.

She said: “It was a hell of a match from the first point. Katerina brought an incredible level and I knew I would have to play at my best.”

Barty will face Czech 14th seed Barbora Krejcikova, the French Open champion, in round four.

“That will be another incredible challenge,” added Barty. “It’s a privilege to be in the second week at Wimbledon, to prolong my stay is going to be a lot of fun.

“Barbora is playing some incredible stuff, I’ve never played her before, so that’ll be a new one.”

More in this section

Euro 2020: Denmark reach semi-finals with win over Czech Republic Euro 2020: Denmark reach semi-finals with win over Czech Republic
Wales lose Leigh Halfpenny to injury in 10-try thrashing of Canada Wales lose Leigh Halfpenny to injury in 10-try thrashing of Canada
Italy outshine favourites Belgium to reach Euro 2020 semi-finals Italy outshine favourites Belgium to reach Euro 2020 semi-finals
Roger Federer knocks Cameron Norrie out of Wimbledon

Roger Federer knocks Cameron Norrie out of Wimbledon

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more