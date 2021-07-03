Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 18:13

GAA round-up: Shock win for Dublin ahead of Cork and Limerick clash

We have the latest on Saturday’s action
After some close encounters in the first round of the provincial championships last weekend, semi-final battles are on the cards in the Munster and Leinster Hurling Championships this weekend.

With six football quarter-finals across Ulster and Leinster also lined up, we have the latest on Saturday’s action below.

Hurling

Dublin beat Galway by four points in their Leinster Senior Hurling Championship semi-final at Croke Park this afternoon, providing the first shock of the championship.

1-18 to 1-14 was the final score, with Chris Crummey getting the goal for the boys in blue in the second half.

The winning side will face the winner of today's other last four clash, where reigning champions Kilkenny led Wexford by a point at half-time.

However, Davy Fitzgerald's side led 1-22 to 0-23 with less than 10 minutes of normal time left to play.

Elsewhere, All-Ireland Champions Limerick go up against Cork in the first of the Munster Hurling semi-finals at Semple Stadium from 7pm.

Football

Monaghan have scored a win over Fermanagh in their Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final.

Full time at Clones saw Monaghan up 10 points, with 1-21 to 0-14 the final tally.

Jack McCarron found the back of the net for the hosts in the 17th minute.

Monaghan's Conor McManus had to be replaced after suffering what looked like a serious knee injury, while Karl O’Connell was named Man of the Match.

