GAA round-up: Shock win for Dublin ahead of Cork and Limerick clash

After some close encounters in the first round of the provincial championships last weekend, semi-final battles are on the cards in the Munster and Leinster Hurling Championships this weekend.
With six football quarter-finals across Ulster and Leinster also lined up, we have the latest on Saturday’s action below.
Hurling
Dublin beat Galway by four points in their Leinster Senior Hurling Championship semi-final at Croke Park this afternoon, providing the first shock of the championship.
1-18 to 1-14 was the final score, with Chris Crummey getting the goal for the boys in blue in the second half.
COME ON!! 💪💪 A win sees Dublin into the Leinster Hurling Final!

UP THE DUBS!! 💙
UP THE DUBS!! 💙 pic.twitter.com/r8ZX67gBuk
Dublin GAA
The winning side will face the winner of today's other last four clash, where reigning champions Kilkenny led Wexford by a point at half-time.
However, Davy Fitzgerald's side led 1-22 to 0-23 with less than 10 minutes of normal time left to play.
Elsewhere, All-Ireland Champions Limerick go up against Cork in the first of the Munster Hurling semi-finals at Semple Stadium from 7pm.
Football
Monaghan have scored a win over Fermanagh in their Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final.
Full time at Clones saw Monaghan up 10 points, with 1-21 to 0-14 the final tally.
Jack McCarron found the back of the net for the hosts in the 17th minute.
Monaghan's Conor McManus had to be replaced after suffering what looked like a serious knee injury, while Karl O’Connell was named Man of the Match.
Massive congratulations to Karl O Connell who picked up Man of the Match in today's championship win against Fermanagh
Monaghan GAA