Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 13:35

Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias join Tottenham coaching staff

Former Spurs interim boss Ryan Mason has returned to his academy role.
By PA Sport staff

Nuno Espirito Santo has filled out his Tottenham backroom staff with some familiar faces as Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have joined the club.

All three worked with Nuno at Wolves until the end of last season, and have a longer association with the Portuguese dating back to his previous clubs.

Cathro, who was briefly head coach at Hearts after working with Nuno at Rio Ave and Valencia, will serve as assistant head coach.

Barbosa and Dias join in identical roles to those they held at Wolves – with the former to work as goalkeeping coach and the latter the fitness coach.

Nuno was confirmed as the new Tottenham boss on Wednesday, signing a deal until 2023, as the long-term successor to Jose Mourinho.

After a spell in interim charge of the first team following Mourinho’s exit, Ryan Mason has returned to his academy role as head of player development.

