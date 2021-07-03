Lewis Hamilton signs new Mercedes contract

By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent

Lewis Hamilton has committed his Formula One future to Mercedes by signing a new two-year deal.

The contract extension, announced ahead of Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, will see Hamilton, 36, remain with the Silver Arrows until at least the end of 2023.

Hamilton’s new deal is understood to be worth £40million a year.

The British driver, who trails Max Verstappen by 18 points in his bid for a record-breaking eighth world title, moved to Mercedes in 2013.

He said: “It is hard to believe it’s been nearly nine years working with this incredible team and I’m excited we’re going to continue our partnership for two more years.

“We’ve accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track.

“I’m incredibly proud and grateful of how Mercedes has supported me in my drive to improve diversity and equality in our sport.

“They have held themselves accountable and made important strides in creating a more diverse team and inclusive environment.”

Hamilton continued: “Thank you to all the dedicated and talented individuals at Mercedes whose hard work makes it all possible and the board for their continued trust in me.

“We’re entering a new era of car which will be challenging and exciting and I can’t wait to see what else we can achieve together.”

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal who has overseen Hamilton’s remarkable run of success which has seen him win six of the last seven titles, added: “As we enter a new era of F1 from 2022 onwards, there can be no better driver to have in our team than Lewis.

Toto Wolff is delighted to see Lewis Hamilton commit to Mercedes (PA)

“His achievements in this sport speak for themselves, and with his experience, speed and race-craft, he is at the peak of his powers.

“We are relishing the battle we have on our hands this year – and that’s why we also wanted to agree this contract early, so we have no distractions from the competition on track.

“I have always said that as long as Lewis still possesses the fire for racing, he can continue as long as he wants.”