Wimbledon 2021: Nick Kyrgios gets code violation for swearing during win

By Andy Sims, PA
Not even playing alongside Wimbledon royalty in the mixed doubles could prevent Nick Kyrgios from getting a code violation for swearing.
The hot-headed Australian, whose singles matches so far have been peppered with various rants and raves, had been on his best behaviour for the majority of his partnership with five-time singles champion Venus Williams, against Austin Krajicek and Sabrina Santamaria.
But in the deciding set, when Kyrgios felt hard done by at being denied a challenge and Williams’ serve was promptly broken, the familiar expletives came out towards the umpire’s chair.
All smiles on No.2 Court😀#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/1ZGTq6oxQ5
— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2021
Williams, 41, looked as if she was trying not to laugh at the outburst, which did not detract from an otherwise good-natured and hugely-entertaining match on a sun-drenched Court Two.
Kyrgios and Williams won 6-3 3-6 7-5 and received a standing ovation from a delighted crowd.