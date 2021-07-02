GAA: Where to watch this weekend's Championship fixtures

Muireann Duffy

After some close encounters in the first round of the provincial championships last weekend, semi-final battles are on the cards in the Munster and Leinster Hurling Championships, as well as the Connacht Football Championship, while there's also six football quarter-finals across Ulster and Leinster.

Here's where and when you can watch some of this weekend's action...

Cork v Limerick (Munster Hurling Championship)

The first of the Munster Hurling semi-finals sees Cork and Limerick meet for the second time this season.

Having trudged through the opening three rounds of the league without a win, the All-Ireland champions needed a result to steady themselves when they faced the Rebels on June 5th, and earned just that on a scoreline of 0-33 to 2-19.

Cork's league campaign was equally lacklustre, however, facing a very early end to the season, the do-or-die nature of this game and the return of over 2,000 fans will likely make this a much more electric encounter than the last day out.

Time: Saturday, 7pm.

Venue: Semple Stadium.

Coverage: Live on GAAGO (only outside Republic & Northern Ireland).

Roscommon v Galway (Connacht Football Championship)

Galway missed out on provincial glory last year, losing to Mayo by just a single point. A win in this weekend's game could see them back in that position once again, given James Horan's side beat Leitrim next weekend, which few would bet against.

Galway's ambition will be bolstered by their win over the Rossies in the second round of the league, which ended 2-16 to 1-13. The home side are yet to claim a single win this season, but now would be a good time to start.

Time: Sunday, 1.15pm.

Venue: Dr Hyde Park.

Coverage: Live on RTÉ Two from 12.45pm.

Want to watch this weekend’s #GAA Football Championship action? Find out here where the games are on and when! https://t.co/ketmuArqFQ #BestSeatInTheHouse #GAABelong pic.twitter.com/J23w8Zr4FL — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 30, 2021

Wexford v Dublin (Leinster Football Championship)

After a 0-14 to 2-11 win over Wicklow last weekend, Wexford will come crashing back down to earth, facing Dublin in the Leinster quarter-final.

With the Dubs going for their eleventh provincial title in a row, a Wexford Park massacre is something no one wants to see, but the discrepancy betweens the sides might just make it so.

Time: Sunday, 3.30pm.

Venue: Wexford Park.

Coverage: Live on RTÉ Two from 3.30pm.

Tipperary v Clare (Munster Hurling Championship)

The start of the season was a mixed bag for Clare, suffering two early losses before finishing the league with three good wins, but the Banner's spirits will have been raised by last weekend's win over Waterford.

The Déise had looked good in Division 1A, and having contested the All-Ireland last year, they were a big side for Brian Lohan's men to come up against. Dampening the celebrations somewhat, Clare's wastage and allowing Waterford to get back into the game in the second half is something that other sides will punish them for.

Afforded a quick break before the championship, Tipperary will be itching to get back into action after a mediocre league. They'll fancy their chances of capturing that Munster final spot, but on their day, Clare can be a difficult side to put away.

Time: Sunday, 3.45pm.

Venue: Gaelic Grounds.

Coverage: Live on GAAGO.

Additional fixtures

Saturday-

Armagh v Tyrone (Nickey Rackard Cup, Group B) 1.30pm, Athletic Grounds.

Roscommon v Derry (Christy Ring Cup, Group A) 2pm, Athleague.

Dublin v Galway (Leinster Hurling Championship) 2pm, Croke Park.

Carlow v Westmeath (Joe McDonagh Cup, Group A), 3pm, Cullen Park.

Down v Meath (Joe McDonagh Cup, Group B) 3pm, Ballycran.

Sligo v Offaly (Christy Ring Cup, Group B) 3pm, Markievicz Park.

Mayo v Leitrim (Nickey Rackard Cup, Group A) 3pm, MacHale Park.

Monaghan v Fermanagh (Ulster Football Championship) 3.30pm, Clones. Live on BBC Sport NI.

Kilkenny v Wexford (Leinster Hurling Championship) 4.30pm, Croke Park.

Louth v Monaghan (Lory Meagher Cup, Group A) 7pm, Darver.

Sunday-