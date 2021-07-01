Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 21:39

Wimbledon 2021: Victoria Azarenka delivers 13-word press conference after defeat

The 12th seed lost 7-6 (5) 3-6 6-4 to Romanian Sorana Cirstea on Court One.
Wimbledon 2021: Victoria Azarenka delivers 13-word press conference after defeat

By Jonathan Veal, PA

Victoria Azarenka was in no mood to discuss her Wimbledon exit, delivering a 13-word press conference.

The 12th seed lost 7-6 (5) 3-6 6-4 to Romanian Sorana Cirstea on Court One and immediately came through to speak to the press.

However, it was clear she was only there out of necessity, offering no answers of substance to three questions.

Asked first up whether she wanted to give her thoughts on the match, the two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist replied: “Not really.”

The next hopeful journalist then tried to get her to open up on her performance, which got a response of: “I need some more time to assess this.”

Changing tack, she was then asked about Cirstea, with the journalist suggesting she is a difficult opponent, but Azarenka did not elaborate and curtly said: “Yeah, she is.”

The moderator then stepped in to end the press conference.

More in this section

Warren Gatland likely to mix up selection for Lions tour opener Warren Gatland likely to mix up selection for Lions tour opener
Brendan Rodgers brings prolific RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka to Leicester Brendan Rodgers brings prolific RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka to Leicester
Wimbledon organisers say wet conditions contributing to slippery grass Wimbledon organisers say wet conditions contributing to slippery grass
Wimbledon 2021: Nick Kyrgios marches on after entertaining victory

Wimbledon 2021: Nick Kyrgios marches on after entertaining victory

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more