6,000 fans can attend Bohemian's UEFA Conference League game at Aviva Stadium

Kenneth Fox

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and Bohemian FC have confirmed up to 6,000 fans will able to attend the second leg of the club’s UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round tie.

The Dublin side will play Stjarnan FC from Iceland at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, July 15th.

The capacity has been agreed as part of the Government’s pilot programme for the safe return of spectators to Irish sport and follows detailed talks between all parties.

They said additionally, spectator numbers at all Irish football grounds will increase from Saturday, July 3rd in line with stadium capacity.

Upcoming SSE Airtricity Premier Division, First Division and Women’s National League fixtures to feature in the pilot scheme will now include Bray Wanderers V Cobh Ramblers at the Carlisle Grounds this Friday with a crowd of 600 fans, while Shamrock Rovers can welcome 1,000 spectators to Tallaght Stadium for Friday night’s game against Dundalk.

Longford Town can also admit 500 fans for Saturday’s fixture against Sligo Rovers.

Another step forward

They said all SSE Airtricity Premier & First Division and Women's National League fixtures from Saturday, July 3rd will now be able to host 200 supporters, with 500 in attendance at stadiums whose capacity is greater than 5,000.

Those stadiums are Bishopsgate, Tallaght Stadium, Turners Cross, Richmond Park and the Regional Sports Centre.

Speaking about today's announcement, FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said: “This is another step forward in our Return to Watch programme, and we welcome the confirmation that 6,000 fans can attend the Bohemians versus Stjarnan game in the new UEFA Europa Conference League, the biggest crowd at an Irish football game since the pandemic began.

“This is a major boost as we look to get supporters back to League of Ireland and Women’s National League football at pre-pandemic levels and the addition of the Aviva Stadium as a test venue is significant as we look to get our fans back into the ground for the big World Cup games in September."

Bohemian FC will now issue ticketing details to their fan base. Daniel Lambert, Chief Operating Officer with the club, said: “We are delighted as a club to facilitate the return of fans to the Aviva Stadium for our UEFA Europa Conference League game with Stjarnan."