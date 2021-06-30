Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 21:24

Manchester United agree deal to sign Jadon Sancho

The England international is expected to move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €85 million.
By David Charlesworth, PA

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sign England winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for €85 million, the PA news agency understands.

United have been heavily linked for several months with a big-money move for Sancho, who has been given the go-ahead by Dortmund to agree personal terms and complete a medical before joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Sancho, a Manchester City academy product, left the north west to sign for Dortmund in August 2017 and has made 137 appearances in all competitions for the German club, scoring 50 goals.

Jadon Sancho is currently on duty with England at Euro 2020 (Nick Potts/PA)
It is understood the agreement between the clubs includes no add-ons for the 21-year-old attacker, currently on duty with England at Euro 2020, where he has been restricted to one substitute appearance so far.

Speculation was rife last summer that United would bring Sancho to Old Trafford but the club and Dortmund seemed to be far apart in the valuation of the player, reportedly then priced by the Bundesliga club at €120 million.

However, a transfer has taken a major step forward and the pacey Sancho’s arrival would add a cutting edge to a side that lacked a spark in the attacking third in their Europa League final defeat against Villarreal in May.

United settled for second spot in the Premier League last season – their joint-best finish in the top-flight since 2012-13 – albeit they were 12 points adrift of champions City.

Sancho, capped 20 times by Gareth Southgate’s side, with three goals, would become the second most expensive Englishman if he completes his switch to United, who signed Harry Maguire two years ago from Leicester for €93 million.

