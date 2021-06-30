United target Adrien Rabiot, Roma keen on signing Rui Patricio

By PA Sport Staff

Rui Patricio could be swapping the Premier League for Serie A, as Roma prepare to make an approach for the Portuguese international according to the Daily Mirror. The 33-year-old has made 112 appearances for Wolves but Jose Mourinho is said to be eager on landing the goalkeeper.

Aston Villa are looking to keep hold of captain Jack Grealish despite increasing interest from Manchester City. The Daily Express says the club are hopeful of tying the 25-year-old down to a new deal, with the Daily Telegraph adding his wages could be £150,000 a week.

Manchester United are said to be keen on France midfielder Adrien Rabiot and sent scouts to watch the Juventus player as his side went down to Switzerland at Euro 2020, the Daily Star says.

Boubakary Soumare and Patson Daka could be heading to Leicester, wtih Brendan Rodgers keen to rebuild his side for next season, according to the Daily Mirror. Soumare helped Lille to the Ligue 1 title, while Daka was also a domestic champion with Red Bull Salzburg winning the Austrian Bundesliga.

Edinson Cavani is wanted by Mourinho at new outfit Roma, reports the Daily Star. Roma are keen on the Uruguyan should Edin Dzeko leave the Serie A club.

Social media round-up

Chelsea can earn £154m in sales, make Kounde offer and look to chase Pjanic https://t.co/pZFuXcvdkO pic.twitter.com/2oaX9t3am8 — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) June 29, 2021

Rafa Benitez has agreed a deal to become Everton's new manager, talkSPORT understands #EFC https://t.co/3heSR7TXIX — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 29, 2021

Players to watch

Aaron Ramsdale: Arsenal will be making a bid for the Sheffield United player after he returns from Euro 2020 duties with England, the Sheffield Star says.

Granit Xhaka: The Swiss captain impressed during his side’s win over France at Euro 2020 and now Juventus and Roma are keen on bringing in the 28-year-old from Arsenal, writes Calciomercato.

Thomas Delaney: Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Norwich and Southampton are all keen on signing the Danish midfielder whose contract expires next year, according to Sky Germany.