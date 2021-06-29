Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 21:54

Wimbledon day two: Ashleigh Barty pushed hard by Carla Suarez Navarro

Serena Williams went out after falling during her match.
PA Sport Staff

World number one Ashleigh Barty was made to work hard before sealing a triumphant return to grass with victory over Carla Suarez Navarro.

The top seed battled through 6-1 6-7 (1) 6-1 win over an opponent who was playing Wimbledon for the last time, having only recently recovered from Hodgkin lymphoma.

There were tears from Serena Williams, who had to retire hurt after a slip, and tantrums from a Frenchman accused of not trying.

Roger Federer’s return almost did not go to plan but the Swiss great is through after Adrian Mannarino also had to retire hurt, following a fall, with the score at two sets each.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the dramatic events on day two at Wimbledon.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Two – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Heartbroken Serena Williams waves goodbye (Adam Davy/PA)

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Evergreen Venus Williams registered her 90th singles win at Wimbledon, beating Mihaela Buzarnescu in three sets.

Communication breakdown

Meltdown of the day

Controversial Frenchman Benoit Paire called for the trainer at two sets, 5-0 and 30-0 down against Diego Schwartzman after being given a code violation for unsporting conduct and being told ‘you have to try your best’ by umpire Mohamed Lahyani.

Quote of the day

Fallen seeds

Men: Alex De Minaur (15)
Women: Serena Williams (6), Kiki Bertens (17), Alison Riske (28)

Day three order of play

Centre Court
Novak Djokovic (1) v Kevin Anderson
Katie Boulter v Arnya Sabalenka (2)
Oscar Otte v Andy Murray

Court One
Elina Svitolina (3) v Alison Van Uytvanck
Dan Evans v Dusan Lajovic
Ons Jabeur (21) v Venus Williams

Day three weather watch

