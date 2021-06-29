Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 19:12

England celebrate massive victory over Germany to set up Euro 2020 quarter-final

A crowd of approximately 40,000 were permitted to attend the Wembley game.
Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

England are celebrating their European Championship victory against Germany after Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane fired Gareth Southgate’s men into the quarter-finals, ending 2-0 in Wembley.

The din inside the stadium belied the 40,000-or-so in attendance and the reward for just their second ever Euros knockout win is a quarter-final clash against Sweden or Ukraine in Rome this Saturday.

England will head to Italy on the crest of a wave after digging deep on a nervy evening in front of a partisan home crowd, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford producing some important saves before Sterling broke the deadlock in the second half.

The 26-year-old turned in Luke Shaw’s driven cross home to send supporters wild, but he was soon panicking after his loose ball led Thomas Muller to race through.

But the Germany veteran – who scored twice against England in their 2010 World Cup exit – inexplicably dragged wide and Kane opened his account for the tournament by directing home fan favourite Jack Grealish’s cross.

