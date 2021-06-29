Gareth Southgate picks back three for England’s game against Germany

By PA Sport staff

England has shifted to a three-man defence as Gareth Southgate looks to mastermind a route past Germany in their Euro 2020 last-16 clash at Wembley.

Southgate played four across the back in all three group games but altered systems to match up with Germany as Kieran Trippier came into the side at right wing-back, replacing Jack Grealish – who dropped to the bench.

Bukayo Saka once again started as part of an attack spearheaded by captain Harry Kane, who is yet to score at the finals.

England have not won a knockout tie at a European Championship since beating Spain on penalties in the quarter-final of Euro 96 but will be hoping to address that bad run.

Your #ThreeLions to face Germany in the Round of 16 at #EURO2020... 👊 pic.twitter.com/ZkAgOcGOFz — England (@England) June 29, 2021

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell had been self-isolating, but the former made the bench having travelled to London independently from the rest of the squad on Monday evening.

For Germany, Joachim Low made three alterations from their 2-2 draw with Hungary as Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was only fit enough for a place among the substitutes.

Chelsea forward Timo Werner, Leon Goretzka and the experienced Thomas Muller came into the side for visitors.

Thousands of England fans descended on London earlier ahead of the mammoth Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Germany.

There are expected to be more than 40,000 supporters heading to Wembley for the big game.

Train and tube stations were a cacophony of hope and expectation, with thousands of spectators setting up camp outside of the ground from midday onwards, unlike the comparatively tame Group D matches at Wembley.

Germany have knocked England out of the 1970, 1990 and 2010 World Cup as well as the Euro 96 semi-finals, when current boss Southgate missed the crucial spot-kick in the shoot-out.