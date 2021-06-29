Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 16:06

Benoit Paire receives code violation for lack of effort in Wimbledon defeat

Paire lost the final set 6-0 in 16 minutes.
By Andy Sims, PA

Controversial Frenchman Benoit Paire received a code violation for a lack of effort and was heckled by a supporter as he crashed out of Wimbledon.

Argentinian ninth seed Diego Schwartzman resumed 6-3 6-4 ahead following Monday’s rain, and dispatched the seemingly disinterested Paire in 16 minutes, 6-0 in the third.

A supporter was heard to shout ‘you’re wasting everybody’s time’ from the stands on Court Two, while umpire Mohamed Lahyani issued a warning.

Paire has continually voiced his frustration about life in the tennis coronavirus bubble.

Andy Murray beat the 32-year-old 6-3 6-2 at Queen’s Club on his comeback a fortnight ago and described the match as not “particularly taxing”.

Speaking in his press conference afterwards, Paire insisted: “I do not care about the people. I play for me and that is it. I do not play for people.

“I just try to stay in my room, do my Covid test. I disagree with everything. I like the tournament.

“The thing I don’t like is how they treat us, like ‘stay in bubble’ and everybody is out in the city.”

Schwartzman plays Liam Broady in round two.

