James Cox

Eight thousand people will be allowed to attend this Saturday's Leinster Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals.

The games, which will see Dublin face Galway and Kilkenny play Wexford, will now take place at Croke Park.

The GAA says details on tickets will be announced tomorrow.

Dublin and Wexford both secured comprehensive victories in the quarter-finals over Antrim and Laois.

Leinster champions Kilkenny and last year's beaten champions Galway were given byes into the semi-finals.