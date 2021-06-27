GAA wrap: Clare edge Waterford and Donegal see off Down

Digital Desk Staff

Clare have beaten Waterford 1-22 to 21 points in their Munster senior hurling championship quarter-final at Semple Stadium.

Tony Kelly scored the Clare goal from a penalty.

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Clare v Waterford in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final here!

Full-Time Score:

Clare: 1-22

Waterford: 0-21#GAANOW pic.twitter.com/5POLPQDQaw — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 27, 2021

It is knockout in football, with three games in the Leinster senior football championship this afternoon.

Wexford will meet Dublin next weekend after the Model County overcame Wicklow by 2-11 to 14 points in Aughrim.

Mark Rossiter and Martin O'Connor scored the goals for Wexford.

LSFC 76 mins Wicklow 0-14 Wexford 2-11 yesssssss all over Wexford come out on top here with a three point win We play Dublin now Next week — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) June 27, 2021

Offaly defeated Louth after extra time in Navan. Bernard Allen, Niall McNamee and Peter Cunningham scored the goals as the Faithful beat Louth by 3-19 to 19 points.

They will now face Kildare. It is Carlow 1-11 Longford 23 points in Tullamore currently.

Earlier, Donegal saw off Down by 2-25 to 1-12 points in an Ulster senior preliminary round game in Newry.

Jamie Brennan scored the first Donegal goal after replacing Michael Murphy, who retired with a hamstring twinge.

Paddy McBreaty scored the other goal, and he would end up with 1-6. Donegal will face Derry in the next round.

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Donegal v Down in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round here!

Full-Time Score:

Donegal: 2-25

Down: 1-12#GAANOW pic.twitter.com/EYobjP6xZL — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 27, 2021

In other news, Dublin footballer Cian O'Sullivan has retired from inter county football.

The Kilmacud Crokes defender was a key part of Dublin's success over the last decade, being a part of eight All Ireland senior winning panels.

He says that injuries have made the decision for him to call it a day.