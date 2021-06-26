Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 19:09

GAA wrap: Mayo cruise past Sligo and Dublin thrash Antrim

Meanwhile, Limerick will play Cork in the semi-finals of the Munster Senior Football Championship after their win today.
Digital Desk Staff

Mayo have won 3-23 to 13-points against Sligo in their last-eight clash in the Connacht Senior Football Championship.

Aidan O'Shea scored two goals for last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists.

===

Iain Corbett, Cillian Fahy, Hugh Bourke and Robbie Bourke scored goals as the Treaty men eased to a 4-18 to 12-points victory over Waterford at the Gaelic Grounds.

Kerry host Clare in Killarney at 7pm.

===

Dublin's entire full-forward line hit the net in their 3-31 to 22-points win against Antrim in the Leinster Hurling quarters.

Cian O'Sullivan, Ronan Hayes and Cian Boland all raised green flags for Mattie Kenny's side - who will play Galway in the semis.

Laois and Wexford are just getting underway in their quarter-final at Nowlan Park.

