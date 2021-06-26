GAA wrap: Mayo cruise past Sligo and Dublin thrash Antrim

Digital Desk Staff
Mayo have won 3-23 to 13-points against Sligo in their last-eight clash in the Connacht Senior Football Championship.
Aidan O'Shea scored two goals for last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists.
Full-Time Score:
Mayo: 3-23
Sligo: 0-12#GAANOW pic.twitter.com/3NlmTpBhR0
Meanwhile, Limerick will play Cork in the semi-finals of the Munster Senior Football Championship.
Iain Corbett, Cillian Fahy, Hugh Bourke and Robbie Bourke scored goals as the Treaty men eased to a 4-18 to 12-points victory over Waterford at the Gaelic Grounds.
Kerry host Clare in Killarney at 7pm.
Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter Final
Full Time Limerick: 4-18(30)
Waterford: 0-12(12) pic.twitter.com/V8Rofq26GP
Dublin's entire full-forward line hit the net in their 3-31 to 22-points win against Antrim in the Leinster Hurling quarters.
Cian O'Sullivan, Ronan Hayes and Cian Boland all raised green flags for Mattie Kenny's side - who will play Galway in the semis.
Laois and Wexford are just getting underway in their quarter-final at Nowlan Park.
All over in Navan and Dublin are into next weekend's Leinster Semi Final against Galway! 💪👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/C9ZaVy58xK
