GAA wrap: Mayo cruise past Sligo and Dublin thrash Antrim

Digital Desk Staff

Mayo have won 3-23 to 13-points against Sligo in their last-eight clash in the Connacht Senior Football Championship.

Aidan O'Shea scored two goals for last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists.

Full-Time Score:

Mayo: 3-23

Meanwhile, Limerick will play Cork in the semi-finals of the Munster Senior Football Championship.

Iain Corbett, Cillian Fahy, Hugh Bourke and Robbie Bourke scored goals as the Treaty men eased to a 4-18 to 12-points victory over Waterford at the Gaelic Grounds.

Kerry host Clare in Killarney at 7pm.

Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter Final

Full Time Limerick: 4-18(30)

Dublin's entire full-forward line hit the net in their 3-31 to 22-points win against Antrim in the Leinster Hurling quarters.

Cian O'Sullivan, Ronan Hayes and Cian Boland all raised green flags for Mattie Kenny's side - who will play Galway in the semis.

Laois and Wexford are just getting underway in their quarter-final at Nowlan Park.