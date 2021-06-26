Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 14:33

Lewis Hamilton fastest in final practice for Styrian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen had topped the timesheets on Friday.
Lewis Hamilton fastest in final practice for Styrian Grand Prix

By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Spielberg

Lewis Hamilton headed the time charts in final practice for the Styrian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion, who trails Max Verstappen by 12 points in the standings, finished two tenths clear of his Red Bull rival.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who will serve a three-place grid penalty for dangerous driving after he bizarrely spun in the pit lane on Friday, finished third, 0.463 seconds adrift.

Hamilton trailed Verstappen in both practice sessions at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring on Friday.

But Hamilton assumed control of the final action before qualifying to suggest he could take the fight to Verstappen and his in-form Red Bull team.

However, Verstappen claimed his best lap was scuppered by Hamilton, saying over the radio: “Of course he is in my way, every time.”

Red Bull, who are leading the constructors’ standings, are bidding for their fourth consecutive win.

Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez ended the one-hour session 0.657secs down on Hamilton, with AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly fifth and sixth respectively.

Lando Norris briefly moved to fourth, but he was demoted to 19th of the 20 runners after his lap was deleted for exceeding track limits.

Qualifying for the eighth round of the season gets under way at 2pm.

More in this section

Time for players to step up after Lions tour uncertainty, says Alun Wyn Jones Time for players to step up after Lions tour uncertainty, says Alun Wyn Jones
League of Ireland round-up: St Pat’s and Rovers top of table despite draws League of Ireland round-up: St Pat’s and Rovers top of table despite draws
Irish defender Nathan Collins joins Burnley in £12m deal Irish defender Nathan Collins joins Burnley in £12m deal
Euro 2020 today: Gareth Bale embraces Welsh underdog tag

Euro 2020 today: Gareth Bale embraces Welsh underdog tag

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more