Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 11:40

In and out: Danish football fans take quick Amsterdam trip to skip quarantine

Travellers to the Netherlands are exempt from isolation if they spend less than 12 hours in the country.
In and out: Danish football fans take quick Amsterdam trip to skip quarantine

By Tim Barsoe

Hundreds of Danish soccer fans boarded busses in Copenhagen late on Friday for a quick 12-hour round trip to Amsterdam, taking advantage of a loophole in Covid-19 travel limits to attend Saturday's last-16 match against Wales in Amsterdam.

Denmark qualified for the knockout stages at Euro 2020 in dramatic fashion on Monday after a resounding 4-1 home field win over Russia, supported by an ecstatic crowd.

“We're going to the win the whole (thing)!,” Oliver Moller said while waiting to board the fan bus for Amsterdam.

Dutch authorities strongly recommend that travellers from Denmark isolate for five days upon entering the Netherlands and then take a Covid-19 test. But they are exempt from isolation if they spend less than 12 hours in the country.

Denmark's European Championship campaign has been an emotional rollercoaster ride since midfielder Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest on the pitch in their first game two weeks ago. He survived and is out of hospital.

“When this thing with Christian Eriksen happened, there was just a feeling that we Danes have to stand together, and we have to show the support now,” said fan Carsten Koutrup.

Five packed busses will take Danish fans clad in their national colours red and white from Denmark to Amsterdam and back, arranged by a Danish travel agency specialising in faring Danish football fans to national games.

To time the stay to within 12 hours, “Our plan is to go to the border between the Netherlands and Germany and wait there,” said landsholdrejser.dk chief executive Nicolai Nielsen, who arranged the trip.

More in this section

Time for players to step up after Lions tour uncertainty, says Alun Wyn Jones Time for players to step up after Lions tour uncertainty, says Alun Wyn Jones
League of Ireland round-up: St Pat’s and Rovers top of table despite draws League of Ireland round-up: St Pat’s and Rovers top of table despite draws
Irish defender Nathan Collins joins Burnley in £12m deal Irish defender Nathan Collins joins Burnley in £12m deal
Euro 2020 today: Gareth Bale embraces Welsh underdog tag

Euro 2020 today: Gareth Bale embraces Welsh underdog tag

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more