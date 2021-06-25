League of Ireland round-up: Four games down for decision

There are four games down for decision in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this evening.

We have the scores below.

Dundalk 1-0 Derry City

At Oriel Park, Dundalk were one up on Derry City at the break. The score for the home side came courtesy of Daniel Kelly.

Will Fitzgerald gets things underway for the second half. pic.twitter.com/v9qecZIJHX — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) June 25, 2021

Waterford 1-1 St Pat’s

Meanwhile at the RSC, it’s tied between Waterford and St Pat’s, with the visitors down to ten men.

Pat's started the game with an early score at eight minutes in, but the blues battled back to see an equaliser from Shane Griffin before the break.

45’ | HALF-TIME: Pats started the game at serious pace and scored after 8 minutes but the blues battled back. Waterford made the most of Alfie Lewis sending off and equalised through Shane Griffin. All set up for a lively second half.



🔵 1-1 🔴#BluesvSaints — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) June 25, 2021

Shamrock Rovers 1-0 Drogheda United

The second half is just underway in Tallaght, where it’s Shamrock Rovers 1 Drogheda United 0 courtesy of a Graham Burke penalty.

Finn Harps 1-1 Longford

In the final of tonight’s Premier Division meetings, Finn Harps are tied with Longford Town.

All was square at the break. Harps were behind early, before Tunde Owolabi scored his second goal of the season to tie things up.