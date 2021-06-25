Irish defender Nathan Collins joins Burnley in £12m deal

James Cox

Premier League side Burnley have signed Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Nathan Collins from Stoke City for a fee reported to be in the region of £12 million (€13.9 million).

The defender, 20, has signed a four-year deal with the Clarets.

Stoke brought Collins to their academy in 2017 after he impressed with Dublin side Cherry Orchard.

He is highly rated and became the club's youngest ever captain last year.

He will join Ireland internationals Kevin Long and Jimmy Dunne at Turf Moor.

Speaking after signing with Burnley, Collins said: “I want to play in the Premier League. It’s going to be a jump but I think I can be ready for it. Every season they go into it, Burnley look dangerous. They can always hurt teams and it’s a really attractive team to come and play for.

How happy are we with our first summer signing then, Clarets? 😁#CollinsIsAClaret | #UTC pic.twitter.com/dHP3DxLvZx — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 24, 2021

“I want a challenge. That’s why I play football — to challenge myself and I can’t wait to get going. I want to play big games, I want to play against these players — I really can’t wait.

“Looking at Burnley, looking at what they’ve done in the last few seasons and what they want for the future; everything played a part.

“I think they do have big expectations at this club and I want to be part of it.”

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: “We are extremely pleased to have secured the services of Nathan, who has been much sought after as one of the most promising young players in the country.

“We believe he will be an excellent addition.”