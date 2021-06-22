Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 09:52

UEFA rejects request to illuminate Munich stadium in rainbow colours

The mayor of the German city made the request on Monday.
UEFA rejects request to illuminate Munich stadium in rainbow colours

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

UEFA has declined a request to illuminate Munich’s Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for the Germany v Hungary match because it believes the gesture has a political context.

European football’s governing body said it received the request from the mayor of the German city, Dieter Reiter, on Monday.

UEFA said that the mayor’s reason for the request was a response to legislation passed in Hungary banning gay people from appearing in school educational materials or programmes for under-18s.

UEFA File Photo
UEFA received a request from the mayor of Munich (PA)

On that basis, UEFA said it could not grant the request and proposed alternative dates for the stadium to be lit up in rainbow colours.

“Racism, homophobia, sexism, and all forms of discrimination are a stain on our societies – and represent one of the biggest problems faced by the game today,” a statement from UEFA read.

“Discriminatory behaviour has marred both matches themselves and, outside the stadiums, the online discourse around the sport we love.

“However UEFA, through its statutes, is a politically and religiously neutral organisation. Given the political context of this specific request – a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament – UEFA must decline this request.”

More in this section

Euro 2020: Austria reach knockout phase after victory over Ukraine Euro 2020: Austria reach knockout phase after victory over Ukraine
Euro 2020 matchday 11: Five’s a crowd in tight battle for last-16 progression Euro 2020 matchday 11: Five’s a crowd in tight battle for last-16 progression
Football rumours: Paul Pogba to be offered new deal by Manchester United Football rumours: Paul Pogba to be offered new deal by Manchester United
Sam Bennett ruled out of Tour de France due to injury

Sam Bennett ruled out of Tour de France due to injury

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more