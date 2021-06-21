Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 18:39

Euro 2020: Two England players isolating after interacting with Scotland's Billy Gilmour

Mount had been due to appear at the pre-match press conference alongside England boss Gareth Southgate.
By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are isolating ahead of England’s crunch Euro 2020 clash with the Czech Republic after interacting with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Having opened Group D by beating World Cup semi-final foes Croatia, the Three Lions were held to a 0-0 draw by their oldest rivals at Wembley on Friday evening.

The results leaves Gareth Southgate’s men on the cusp of qualification to the European Championship round of 16, but the Scotland match also has had an unwanted knock-on effect.

England’s preparations for Tuesday’s game against the table-topping Czechs have been rocked by news that Mount and Chilwell are having to isolate after coming into contact with Chelsea team-mate Gilmour.

A statement from the Football Association read: “As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday’s match.

“The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with PHE.

“The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

“We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE.”

