Rory McIlroy in the running as US Open nears end

James Cox

Rory McIlroy is well and truly in the running as the US Open draws to its conclusion.

McIlroy's birdie putt at the sixth comes up just short and he has to settle for a par there to stay at -4.

However, this means he's the joint leader along with Bryson DeChambeau and Russell Henley.

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire narrowly missed out on her first win on the LPGA Tour tonight.

The Cavan native, who was hoping to become the first ever Irish player to win on the Tour, finished second at the Meijer (pron: Meyer) Classic in Michigan.

Nelly Korda of the United States won on 25-under-par, with Maguire just two shots back.