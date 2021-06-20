Sun, 20 Jun, 2021 - 19:51

Euro 2020: Reece James reveals he has to stop himself from hitting Jude Bellingham

The Chelsea right-back has taken the 17-year-old under his wing in the England camp for Euro 2020 and the pair have hit it off.
Euro 2020: Reece James reveals he has to stop himself from hitting Jude Bellingham

By Jonathan Veal, PA

England defender Reece James has revealed he has to stop himself from hitting Jude Bellingham.

The Chelsea right-back has taken the 17-year-old under his wing in the England camp for Euro 2020 and the pair have hit it off.

James is four years Bellingham’s senior and has learned to keep his cool.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=clP0rcEuRJ4

“He is very young but a very good footballer, I look after him,” James said on the Lion’s Den YouTube page.

“He is still so young but he has a lot to learn so I try and help him where I can.

“He is always poking me and hitting me, he’s just so stupid and I will turn around and get so close to touching him but I never get around to it.”

James played against Scotland on Friday, making a boyhood dream come true by representing his country at a major tournament.

He added: “It was obviously a moment I dreamed of as a kid growing up, watching England in tournaments growing up, then walking out at Wembley with fans there to play my first game at a major tournament.

“My first tournament, my first game. I was nervous before but once the game started, I was in the zone and raring to go.”

England’s average age is the third-lowest in the tournament at just under 25, but James does not believe that is an issue.

“Everyone says we are such a young team but everyone this season has played a solid amount of minutes, it’s not like we are a young players that haven’t played,” James added.

“We have all played a lot, some have won trophies and some have done very well.

“The longer we are here in the competition, the stronger we are going to get as a team.”

More in this section

Late drama as Max Verstappen passes Lewis Hamilton to win French Grand Prix Late drama as Max Verstappen passes Lewis Hamilton to win French Grand Prix
Bubba Watson empathises with Naomi Osaka as US Open challenge gathers pace Bubba Watson empathises with Naomi Osaka as US Open challenge gathers pace
Euro 2020: Wales reach knockout phase despite 1-0 defeat to Italy in Rome Euro 2020: Wales reach knockout phase despite 1-0 defeat to Italy in Rome
This one’s on us – Mercedes team sorry after Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton

This one’s on us – Mercedes team sorry after Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more