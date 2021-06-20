Sun, 20 Jun, 2021 - 18:58

Ireland men's Sevens team qualify for Olympics

The Ireland men's Sevens team have qualified for the Olympic Games after a 28-17 victory over France in Monaco on Sunday
James Cox

The Ireland men's Sevens team have qualified for the Olympic Games after a 28-17 victory over France in Monaco on Sunday.

The Olympic Repechage final victory came with the massive bonus of Olympic qualification.

Jordan Conroy scored two tries, his 10th and 11th of the tournament, helped Anthony Eddy’s side come from behind to beat France.

Terry Kennedy had scored a try earlier on to give Ireland the lead.

Harry McNulty's try secured the win while Billy Dardis' kicking was flawless.

France scored a late consolation try.

 

