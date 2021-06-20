Euro 2020 matchday 10: Wales target win over Italy to set up Wembley date

By PA Sport Staff

Wales tackle Italy in Rome on Sunday looking to make sure of a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Victory over the Italians, who have won both of their opening matches to already qualify, would see them top Group A – and set up a trip to Wembley.

Turkey, meanwhile, are facing elimination after successive defeats and need a win in Baku over Switzerland, who picked up one point so far, to have any hope of progressing as one of the best third-placed teams.

(PA Graphics)

On Saturday night, Spain were left frustrated in Seville as Poland came from behind to equalise through Robert Lewandowski and earn a 1-1 draw, which keeps their hopes alive of progress from Group E.

Earlier, Germany had thrown the Euro 2020 ‘group of death’ wide open after they came from behind to beat holders Portugal 4-2 in Munich.

Hungary made the most of home advantage to hold world champions France to a 1-1 draw in front of a raucous Budapest crowd at the Puskas Arena to give them an outside chance of getting through to the last 16 from Group F.

After the 1-1 draw with Hungary and Germany's 4-2 win over Portugal, Les Bleus are top of Group F#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/9t8Q1TPCvZ — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) June 19, 2021

Post of the day

Wales will be hoping a change of scene from the heat of Baku to the Stadio Olympico sees them able to produce another impressive display and get the result needed to book safe passage into the knockout stage.

Quote of the day

Spain pay the penalty

Spain’s missed spot-kick proved costly as Poland held out for a point (David Ramos/Pool via AP)

Spain boss Luis Enrique admitted his side failed to make the most of a “crucial moment” after seeing a second-half penalty miss prove costly as Poland fought back to draw 1-1 in Seville.

Italian referee Daniele Orsato reviewed what had looked minimal contact on Gerard Moreno’s foot by following a challenge from Jakub Moder and awarded a spot-kick. Moreno, though, struck the base of the post, and Morata stabbed the rebound wide.

Gosens on song

Atalanta wing-back Gosens impressed for Germany in their win over Portugal. He set up Kai Havertz to score from close range early in the second half and then capped an impressive display by heading in a fourth goal.

Stat attack

Poland’s Kacper Kozlowski, aged 17 years and 246 days, became the youngest player to appear in the European Championship finals when he came on as a substitute early in the second half against Spain.

The previous mark had been set just six days previously by England’s Jude Bellingham, who replaced captain Harry Kane late on in the Group D opener against Croatia, aged 17 years and 349 days.

Up next

June 20

Italy vs Wales (Group A, Rome, 1700

Switzerland vs Turkey (Group A, Baku, 1700)