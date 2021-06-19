Sat, 19 Jun, 2021 - 21:46

US Open: Shane Lowry shoots 72 after frustrating day

Shane Lowry shot a 1-over-par third round of 72 today to leave him 5-over all round
James Cox

Shane Lowry shot a 1-over-par third round of 72 today to leave him 5-over all round.

“Sorry, I can’t talk right now,” Lowry said after a difficult day.

Rory McIlroy is 1-under-par through four holes of his third round at the US Open.

That leaves the Northern Ireland native in a tie for 16th at Torrey Pines.

Englishman Richard Bland and America's Russell Henley share the lead on 5-under.

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire is 17-under-par after here third round of the LPGA Meijer Classic.

That leaves the Cavan-native second on the leaderboard in Michigan, three shots off leader Nelly Korda of the USA.

