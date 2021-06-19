Derry beat Offaly in Division Three League Final

Derry beat Offaly 21 points to 1-6 to win Division Three of the Allianz National Football League today.

2,400 spectators were in attendance at Croke Park.

Both teams had already secured promotion prior to the game and this was the only Football League decider to be played this season.

The easy victory for Derry will be a blow to the confidence of Offaly ahead of their Championship game against Louth next weekend.

Niall Loughlin and Shane McGuigan were the main scorers for Derry as they eased to victory.

Derry's transition from defence to attack was smooth throughout the game and this conrtibuted to their victory.