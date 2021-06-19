Sat, 19 Jun, 2021 - 19:55

Holland forward Memphis Depay to join Barcelona on free transfer

The 27-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at the Nou Camp.
By PA Sport Staff

Barcelona have announced Holland forward Memphis Depay will join the club on a free transfer after his contract expires with Lyon at the end of the month.

Depay, 27, has agreed a two-year deal, with the former Manchester United and PSV Eindhoven man set to link up again with former Oranje boss Ronald Koeman at the Nou Camp.

A statement on the LaLiga club’s website read: “Barcelona and Memphis Depay have reached an agreement for the player to join the club once his contract with Olympique Lyonnais is at an end.

“The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season.”

Depay, who is with the Dutch squad at Euro 2020 and scored a penalty in the Group C win over Austria, becomes Barcelona’s third free transfer signing of the summer following the arrival of Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia.

