Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 17:45

Eriksen discharged after successful operation for heart-starter implant

Thomson Reuters

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital after a successful operation, days after he collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener, the Danish football association said on Friday.

Eriksen had a heart-starter device implanted after his collapse due to a cardiac arrest. His life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was re-started with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital.

The football world was stunned as events unfolded in front of millions on television last Saturday, and Eriksen thanked those who had sent messages of support in an Instagram post on Tuesday in which he said he was “fine — under the circumstances”.

His team-mates chose to complete the Finland game later on Saturday evening having been offered the option to return the following day.

Some of them were still clearly affected by what they had witnessed and Jesper Moller, chairman of the Danish Football Association the DBU, has since called for a change to UEFA’s regulations as a result.

