Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 15:07

West Ham appoint Nicole Farley as the club’s first female coach in academy role

Farley applied for the role in West Ham’s academy through the Premier League’s Coach Inclusion & Diversity Scheme.
By Andy Sims, PA

West Ham have announced the appointment of Nicole Farley as the club’s first female coach.

Farley – who has worked in both men’s and women’s development football at clubs including LA Galaxy, Reading, Arsenal and Chelsea – applied for the role in West Ham’s academy through the Premier League’s Coach Inclusion & Diversity Scheme.

“My first impressions of the academy have been absolutely fantastic in terms of it having such a family feel,” Farley told West Ham TV.

“West Ham is a real club, with open arms and an open mindset. I feel like I’m in it and just ready to go now.

“There are so many passionate people here, so many passionate coaches with great backgrounds, and we’re all in one mixing pot together.

“When you walk around, you think ‘that’s that pro player I know’, but there’s no ego. I like that I’m just ‘coach Nicole’ here.

“For a club of this calibre to present this opportunity, it’s great in bridging that gap. That’s why I want to be promoting equality, diversity and inclusion – because I know I have quality. I can perform and I’m a coach ready to learn, but also deliver the best.”

The Hammers also recently appointed Elliot Whitely as an academy coach via the Football Association’s Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic/female coaching programme.

