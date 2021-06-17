Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 21:49

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will compete at Olympics

Wimbledon is set to begin on June 28th
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will compete at Olympics

By PA Sport Staff

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon but will still compete at this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo.

The world number two has been taking time away from the court since withdrawing from the French Open for mental health reasons amid a furore around her refusal to fulfil media duties.

Wimbledon is set to begin on June 28th and tournament organisers had been hopeful the Japanese player would take her place in the women’s singles draw.

But in a statement on www.olympics.com, her management teams said: “Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family.

“She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”

On Wednesday, Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton had revealed that the All England Club was expecting Osaka to compete.

Bolton said: “We’ve reached out to her team, we haven’t spoken to Naomi herself. At this point in time she’s entered into the Championships and we haven’t received confirmation that she won’t compete.”

Wimbledon is scheduled to begin on June 28
Wimbledon is scheduled to begin on June 28 (AELTC/Bob Martin/PA)

Tournament director Jamie Baker added: “I had the conversation with her team. It’s absolutely clear that we’re here, we’re completely open for any discussions when they want to have that.

“Hopefully it goes without saying that we want the best players competing here no matter what.

“We treat every single player with a tremendous amount of care.”

More in this section

Euro 2020: Denmark head coach vows to reach last 16 for Christian Eriksen Euro 2020: Denmark head coach vows to reach last 16 for Christian Eriksen
Euro 2020 players could be fined over sponsor items after Ronaldo Coca-Cola move Euro 2020 players could be fined over sponsor items after Ronaldo Coca-Cola move
Wales take huge step towards Euro 2020 knockout stage with Turkey win Wales take huge step towards Euro 2020 knockout stage with Turkey win
Euro 2020: Ukraine hold off North Macedonia to keep qualification hopes alive

Euro 2020: Ukraine hold off North Macedonia to keep qualification hopes alive

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more