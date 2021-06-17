Vinny Perth returns as Dundalk manager

James Cox

Dundalk have confirmed the return of Vinny Perth as manager, less than a year after he left the job.

After serving as Stephen Kenny's assistant with the Lilywhites, Perth took the top job in 2019 before guiding the club to the league and the league cup.

He departed after three losses in a row last August and was replaced by Italian manager Filippo Giovagnoli.

Dundalk have again called on Perth as they look to return to form following a poor start to the season which has left them in eighth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

“Vinny’s history at Dundalk includes a period that saw the Lilywhites enjoy an unprecedented spell of domestic and European success,” read a statement on the Dundalk website.

“Perth will report to Jim Magilton, the sporting director. We are confident that this will be an effective combination to return the Lilywhites to winning ways.

“We would also like to thank all of our staff, supporters, and fans for their patience and support during this difficult time. We are all looking forward to enjoying football and hoisting some new trophies in the near future.”