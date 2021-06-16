Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 10:53

'Drink water': Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba swap out Euro 2020 press conference drinks

Bottles of Coca-Cola and Heineken have been placed in front of players during Euro 2020 press conferences.
'Drink water': Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba swap out Euro 2020 press conference drinks

Additional reporting by Reuters.

Bottles in front of players have rarely been the focus of sporting press conferences, however, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba have opted against having the branded bottles in view.

On Monday, the Portuguese captain removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him at a press conference ahead of his side's Euro 2020 clash against Hungary, encouraging people to drink water instead.

Cristiano Ronaldo removing Coca-Cola bottles from in front of him during a Euro 2020 press conference. Images: © UEFA

The 36-year-old moved the cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media. He then held out a bottle of water, before shouting in Portuguese: 'Agua!'

Following France's 1-0 win over Germany on Tuesday evening, 'Man of the Match' Pogba, who is a practising Muslim, also removed a bottle of Heineken which had also been placed in front of his seat ahead of the press conference.

Both companies are official sponsors of Euro 2020, and following Cristiano Ronaldo's actions, The Irish Times reports Coca-Cola’s share price dropped from $56.10 to $55.22 'almost immediately', marking a 1.6 per cent fall.

The company's market value is also reported to have dropped by $4 billion to $238 billion.

Coca-Cola have responded to the move, saying "everyone is entitled to their drink preferences".

More in this section

Michael Conlan responds to news of investigation into international boxing Michael Conlan responds to news of investigation into international boxing
Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo sets new goalscoring record as Portugal beat Hungary Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo sets new goalscoring record as Portugal beat Hungary
Euro 2020 matchday 6: Wales look to take the heat out of Turkey’s threat Euro 2020 matchday 6: Wales look to take the heat out of Turkey’s threat
Joel Glazer: Our silence wrongly created impression we don’t care about Man Utd

Joel Glazer: Our silence wrongly created impression we don’t care about Man Utd

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more