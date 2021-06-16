Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 10:24

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba set for club switch

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer for Ronaldo which could see Pogba move to Juventus.
Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba set for club switch

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford. The Daily Mail, via Gazzetta dello Sport, says the Red Devils have reached out to Juventus with a deal worth £17 million a year for the 36-year-old forward. Ronaldo is believed to be open to any “suitable” move, however his preferred destination is Paris St Germain.

The paper also says Paul Pogba could be offered to the Italian giants as a sweetener to get the deal across the line. The 28-year-old’s future at United is uncertain and Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is speculated to be eager to revamp his side.

Elsewhere, The Argus reports Brighton are eager to extend the contract of striker Danny Welbeck. The 30-year-old scored six goals in 24 appearances last season and the club are believed to be eager to retain his services, but talks are still at an early stage.

Norwich and Southampton are reportedly leading the chase for Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong. The Daily Mail says Blackburn would prefer to hang on to the 24-year-old, but the opportunity to cash in on his recent form could ultimately force their hand.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bernardo Silva: The Manchester City midfielder would like to leave the club this summer, according to The Athletic.

Ousmane Dembele: Marca reports Barcelona have commenced contract extension talks with the 24-year-old forward’s representatives.

More in this section

PRO14 and South African clubs involved in new 16-team United Rugby Championship PRO14 and South African clubs involved in new 16-team United Rugby Championship
Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo sets new goalscoring record as Portugal beat Hungary Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo sets new goalscoring record as Portugal beat Hungary
Joel Glazer: Our silence wrongly created impression we don’t care about Man Utd Joel Glazer: Our silence wrongly created impression we don’t care about Man Utd
Euro 2020 matchday 6: Wales look to take the heat out of Turkey’s threat

Euro 2020 matchday 6: Wales look to take the heat out of Turkey’s threat

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more