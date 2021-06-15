Euro 2020: Own goal gives France a deserved victory over Germany

By PA sport staff

Mats Hummels’ own goal saw France seal a tight 1-0 win over Germany in Munich in their opening game of Euro 2020.

Hummels could not adjust his feet quickly enough, turning a Lucas Hernandez cross past Manuel Neuer after 20 minutes of the Group F clash.

Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema had goals ruled out for offside in the second half but it mattered little in the end as the world champions took a precious three precious points at the Allianz Arena.

Ahead of one of the most anticipated matches of the competition there was a bizarre incident just before the kick-off when a protestor parachuted into the stadium and almost crashed into supporters before landing heavily on the pitch and being led away by security.

+++ BREAKING +++ Hey @Volkswagen, time to kick out oil! #Greenpeace activists protest against the games' sponsor at the #FRAGER-match and demand: stop selling climate-damaging diesel and petrol cars! #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/YpDxGVxzIM — Greenpeace e.V. (@greenpeace_de) June 15, 2021

With Portugal beating Hungary 3-0 earlier on in the other Group F game, it already leaves Germany with plenty of work to do to qualify for the knockout stages.