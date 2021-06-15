Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 22:11

Euro 2020: Own goal gives France a deserved victory over Germany

Mats Hummels goal settled the Group F contest in Munich.
Euro 2020: Own goal gives France a deserved victory over Germany

By PA sport staff

Mats Hummels’ own goal saw France seal a tight 1-0 win over Germany in Munich in their opening game of Euro 2020.

Hummels could not adjust his feet quickly enough, turning a Lucas Hernandez cross past Manuel Neuer after 20 minutes of the Group F clash.

Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema had goals ruled out for offside in the second half but it mattered little in the end as the world champions took a precious three precious points at the Allianz Arena.

Ahead of one of the most anticipated matches of the competition there was a bizarre incident just before the kick-off when a protestor parachuted into the stadium and almost crashed into supporters before landing heavily on the pitch and being led away by security.

With Portugal beating Hungary 3-0 earlier on in the other Group F game, it already leaves Germany with plenty of work to do to qualify for the knockout stages.

More in this section

Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo sets new goalscoring record as Portugal beat Hungary Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo sets new goalscoring record as Portugal beat Hungary
Euro 2020: Hummels own goal gifts France win over Germany Euro 2020: Hummels own goal gifts France win over Germany
Joel Glazer: Our silence wrongly created impression we don’t care about Man Utd Joel Glazer: Our silence wrongly created impression we don’t care about Man Utd
PRO14 and South African clubs involved in new 16-team United Rugby Championship

PRO14 and South African clubs involved in new 16-team United Rugby Championship

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more