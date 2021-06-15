Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 21:59

Euro 2020: Hummels own goal gifts France win over Germany

The sluggish-looking Germans lost their opening fixture at the European Championship for the first time.
Euro 2020: Hummels own goal gifts France win over Germany

Thomson Reuters

An own goal by Mats Hummels was enough to give France a 1-0 victory over Germany in their opening Euro 2020 Group F match on Tuesday as the sluggish-looking hosts lost their opening fixture at the European Championship for the first time.

The world champions took the lead in the 20th minute when midfielder Paul Pogba's superb raking pass was fired back across the goal by Lucas Hernandez and defender Hummels shanked the ball into his own net as he tried to clear.

France's Adrien Rabiot struck the outside of the post early in the second half and Kylian Mbappe had a superb finish ruled out for offside, while Germany's misfiring attack struggled to get shots on target as they vainly chased an equaliser.

Mbappe was denied what looked to be a certain penalty after out-sprinting Hummels to chase down a long ball in the 78th minute and the French were denied once again when Karim Benzema's late effort was ruled out for offside.

The win puts France second in Group F behind holders Portugal, who beat Hungary 3-0 earlier on Tuesday.

More in this section

Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo sets new goalscoring record as Portugal beat Hungary Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo sets new goalscoring record as Portugal beat Hungary
Euro 2020: Own goal gives France a deserved victory over Germany Euro 2020: Own goal gives France a deserved victory over Germany
Simon Zebo still great option for Ireland but must prove himself, Andy Farrell says Simon Zebo still great option for Ireland but must prove himself, Andy Farrell says
PRO14 and South African clubs involved in new 16-team United Rugby Championship

PRO14 and South African clubs involved in new 16-team United Rugby Championship

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more