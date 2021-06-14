Mon, 14 Jun, 2021 - 16:22

Euro 2020: Harry Maguire trains again as England return to work following Croatia win

The Manchester United defender has been sidelined since May 9 with an ankle injury.
By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Harry Maguire trained with the squad again on Monday as England returned to work at St George’s Park following their Wembley win against Croatia.

Gareth Southgate’s men became the first England side to triumph in their European Championship opener as Raheem Sterling’s strike proved enough to see off their 2018 World Cup semi-final foes.

Sunday’s matchwinner and the other 10 that started the 1-0 victory played out in sweltering conditions did recovery work away from the main group on Monday afternoon having returned from London

Dean Henderson was on the bench against Croatia but was not involved in the main session due to an ongoing minor issue, but Manchester United team-mate Maguire was in the 14-man training group.

The 28-year-old was always going to be a long shot for the Group D opener after sustaining ankle ligament damage on May 9th.

Maguire has not featured for club or country since then but is making steady progress in his rehabilitation.

Harry Maguire (right) was among the England players who trained on Monday
Harry Maguire (right) was among the England players who trained on Monday (Nick Potts/PA)

The centre-back was among the three members of Southgate’s 26-man squad not to make the matchday squad of 23 at Wembley.

Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were the other players not to make the cut, albeit those decisions were not injury related and they both trained at St George’s Park on Monday.

