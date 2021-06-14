Andy Farrell names 11 uncapped players in Ireland Test squad

PA, Sport Staff

Fit-again Ireland duo Caelan Doris and Joey Carbery have been recalled for summer Tests against Japan and the United States, while Andy Farrell’s experimental squad includes 11 uncapped players.

Leinster lock James Ryan will captain the 37-man group in the absence of veteran fly-half Johnny Sexton, who has been left out despite being overlooked by the British and Irish Lions.

The substantial uncapped contingent comprises of Munster pair Gavin Coombes and Fineen Wycherley, Leinster trio Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley and Ross Molony, Ulster players Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney, plus Connacht threesome Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Paul Boyle.

Ireland take on Japan on Saturday, July 3rd at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin before hosting the United States at the same venue a week later.

Leinster back-row Doris was tipped to star at this year’s Guinness Six Nations but missed the entire championship due to concussion symptoms.

Munster fly-half Carbery has not played at Test level since the 2019 World Cup due to a persistent ankle problem.

Head coach Farrell has a host of key men unavailable due to their involvement in the upcoming Lions tour of South Africa.

Forwards Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Jack Conan and Iain Henderson have been called up by Lions coach Warren Gatland, along with backs Conor Murray, Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher is currently training with Gatland’s men but is not part of the Lions tour squad and has been selected for Ireland duty by Farrell.

Prop Andrew Porter was forced to withdraw from Lions duty due to a toe injury and was not in contention for the Irish.

Sexton and fellow former Lions Cian Healy and Keith Earls have been overlooked as Farrell seeks to give experience to other players.

In addition to the raft of absences, CJ Stander has retired since the Six Nations, while fellow South Africa-born forward Quinn Roux is no longer eligible for his adopted nation after ending his time at Connacht.

Farrell said in a statement: “I know the players will come in eager to make the most of this opportunity to pull on the green jersey and play in front of supporters for at the Aviva Stadium for the first time in 18 months.

“It will be a great opportunity to see if this group can perform at this level.”