Real Madrid preparing Timo Werner bid

What the papers say

Timo Werner could be nearing the end of his time at Stamford Bridge, according to the Daily Express. The German, who only joined Chelsea last summer, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with new boss Carlo Ancelotti said to be eager to land the 25-year-old.

Sticking with the Blues, and the Express also reports the club will be looking to sign Achraf Hakimi from Serie A champions Inter Milan. The 22-year-old Moroccan right-back is also reportedly a target for Paris St-Germain.

Maxwel Cornet, the 24-year-old Ivorian defender who has lit up Ligue 1 with Lyon, is subject of interest from Leeds, the Sun says. Cornet was part of the Lyon side who knocked out Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the 2019-20 Champions League.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, who spent last season at West Brom, could be heading to Crystal Palace, the Sun reports. The Eagles are said to be looking at paying around £15million to buy the 21-year-old who has been on the books of the Blues since 2008.

Arsenal could look to strengthen their midfield with the signing of Nabil Fekir from Real Betis, according to the Daily Express. But the paper claims the two clubs are currently not close to agreeing a fee and the Gunners will have to increase their £20m valuation.

Social media round-up

EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Lingard tells Solskjaer he wants to stay at Man Utd https://t.co/qwMaiNDWVN — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 13, 2021

Man Utd to hand Man City huge sum of cash if Jadon Sancho seals £81.5m deal https://t.co/XItACk2NJw — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 14, 2021

Players to watch

Philippe Coutinho: The Barcelona midfielder could be making a return to the Premier League, with Leicester keen on a £17million transfer or a loan for the 29-year-old, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Cristian Romero: Liverpool are said to be ahead in the race to sign the Juventus defender who has previously been linked with Manchester United, says Calciomercato.

Alberth Elis: The Boavista forward has been linked with a range of clubs, with Southampton and West Ham the latest added to the list, according to A Bola.