RTÉ announces line-up for Euro 2020 coverage

James Cox

RTÉ has announced its full punditry line-up for the upcoming European Championship, including the likes of Damien Duff, Stephanie Roche, Liam Brady and Didi Hamann.

Euro 2020 starts this Friday, June 11th, as Italy face Turkey in Rome and all 51 games will be free-to-air, live and exclusive on RTÉ.

Darragh Maloney, Jacqui Hurley, Peter Collins and Tony O'Donoghue will present all the action and will be joined by panellists Damien Duff, Stephanie Roche, Liam Brady, Didi Hamann, Karen Duggan, Richie Sadlier, Lisa Fallon, Ronnie Whelan, Ray Houghton, Kenny Cunningham, Aine O'Gorman and Stephen Kelly.

George Hamilton, Adrian Eames, John Kenny, Siobhan Madigan, Des Curran, Ger Canning and Hugh Cahill will share commentary duties alongside Ray Houghton, Ronnie Whelan, Lisa Fallon, Aine O'Gorman, Stephen Kelly and Kenny Cunningham.

The final takes place on Sunday, July 11th in Wembley when Darragh Maloney will anchor proceedings in studio alongside Damien Duff, Didi Hamann and Liam Brady with George Hamilton and Ronnie Whelan on commentary as the Euro 2020 winners are crowned.

Games will be shown on RTÉ 2, the RTÉ News channel and the RTÉ Player.

While Ireland may not be competing in the postponed Euro 2020 tournament this month, there is plenty to look forward to as the best international teams in Europe go head to head for the Henri Delaunay Trophy.

The current World Cup champions France are seen as hot favourites, but they are in the same group with current European champions Portugal, 2014 World Cup winners Germany and Hungary.

Euro 2020 will also be the first tournament in 23 years for Scotland after qualifying through the playoffs. The 1998 World Cup was the last time they took part in a major tournament.

If you are wondering when the tournament is kicking off and what teams are in it, click here for a complete guide to the tournament.