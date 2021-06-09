Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 14:52

Draw against Spain leaves Ireland to battle for fifth at European Hockey Championships

Ireland must place fifth in the competition to secure a place in next year's World Cup.
Draw against Spain leaves Ireland to battle for fifth at European Hockey Championships

The Irish hockey team but in a strong performance to draw with Spain, but the Spaniard's goal difference kept their medal hopes alive and sent Ireland tumbling into the play-offs.

A penalty-corner from Roisin Upton early in the game had things looking good for the girls in green, however Begona Garcia's equaliser quickly brought Sean Dancer's side back down to earth.

The game stayed 1-1 to the final buzzer, with Spain doing little more than was needed to qualify out of Pool A alongside the Netherlands.

Qualifying for the semi-finals will also guarantee Spain a place in the FIH Hockey World Cup, while Ireland now must secure 5th place to earn their spot in next year's tournament.

Today's draw will be disappointing for the Irish team, who beat Spain on penalties at the 2018 World Cup, ultimately going on to take second place.

Ireland now wait to learn who their next opponents will be, with the game scheduled to be played on Friday.

More in this section

RTÉ announces line-up for Euro 2020 coverage RTÉ announces line-up for Euro 2020 coverage
Hungarian PM defends fans who booed Ireland players taking the knee Hungarian PM defends fans who booed Ireland players taking the knee
Rafael Nadal responds to rare drop of set to reach French Open semi-finals Rafael Nadal responds to rare drop of set to reach French Open semi-finals
Brisbane set to be awarded 2032 Olympic Games

Brisbane set to be awarded 2032 Olympic Games

READ NOW
 

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more