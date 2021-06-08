Roy Keane: 'I never went out to injure a player'

James Cox

Speaking on his new Sky show, Roy Keane told Micah Richards he 'never went out to injure a player', and that he will never apologise for trying to 'hurt' players.

Keane's infamous challenge on Manchester City player Alf-Inge Haaland left him with an injury that eventually finished his career.

Keane's bad feeling against the Norwegian footballer dated back to 1997 when the Corkman ruptured his cruciate ligament attempting a challenge on Haaland.

Haaland subsequently enraged Keane by accusing him of feigning injury.

Four years later, Keane sought revenge with an outrageous challenge on Haaland, he was sent off after planting his studs on his opponent's right knee.

Writing in his autobiography, Keane admitted the challenge was his way of seeking revenge and that he intended to injure Haaland.

Richards and Keane are appearing in a new Sky Bet series for Euro 2020 entitled 'Micah and Roy's Road to Wembley'.

In the second episode, the Cork native spoke to Richards about his fiery playing style.

“I have never regretted anything I have done on a football pitch. Never. Listen, I've been sent off, and I have let my team down."

When Richards asked Keane specifically about the Haaland challenge, he replied: “Do you know what? To me, I was in a battle with people. I was in the middle of the park.

“No, no, of course not. Did I go to hurt players? Of course I did. I'd never apologise for that. And people went to hurt me. Honestly, I'm not going to give it the old 'poor me' one.

“I never done [sic] anything on a football pitch where I went, 'oh my god'.

“And I never, never ever went out to injure a player in my life. Did I go to hurt players? Of course. Listen, when you go for a ball in the middle of the park, there's a good chance someone's going to get hurt.”

🚨 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐡 & 𝐑𝐨𝐲'𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐲: Episode 2 🚨



Episode 2 is all about iconic EUROs moments, from Gazza to Van Basten 🤩



Plus Roy's take on fireworks, their favourite films and dream dinner party guests 🤣👌



Ep three coming tomorrow 🍿 pic.twitter.com/sRtrxJUbRZ — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) June 8, 2021

Keane and Richards formed a bond after appearing on punditry duty on Sky Sports and football fans are really enjoying their back and forth on screen in the new shows.

In the first episode the pair agreed on their prediction that England will make the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Keane said his best teammate was Paul Scholes while he chose Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane as his toughest opponent.

In a lighter moment in the second show, Richards asked Keane who his three ideal dinner guests would be.

Keane chose musician Bob Dylan, comedian Norman Wisdom, and world champion Irish boxer Katie Taylor, who he said he has met once before.